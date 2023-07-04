Controversial sign at Ga. Subway with implied message about Titanic sub draws eyes nationwide

RINCON, Ga. — Some people are asking the question, “How soon is too soon” after a Georgia Subway sign sparked conversation across social media.

The words “Our subs don’t implode” could be seen on the Subway sign from Highway 21, in Rincon, Georgia, WTOC in Savannah, a CNN affiliate, reported.

The sign appeared to be in reference to the wreckage of the submersible that imploded during an underwater voyage to view the Titanic.

WTOC reported that management at the Subway said the message has since been removed but would not comment further on the matter.

A recent phrase added to the Subway sign in Rincon sent social media in a frenzy. https://t.co/Bs8fGupZyG — wtoc11 (@WTOC11) July 3, 2023

Last week, AP News stated that the submersible suffered a catastrophic implosion that likely killed its pilot and the four passengers onboard amid the intense water pressure.

Stockton Rush, the Titan’s pilot, and CEO of OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned the submersible, was killed in the implosion along with two members of a prominent Pakistani family, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood; British adventurer Hamish Harding; and Titanic expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

The implosion of the Titan has raised questions about the safety of private undersea exploration operations. The Coast Guard wants to use the investigation to improve the safety of submersibles.

