Family of Kendrick Johnson, teen found dead in gym mat in 2013, suing GBI, Lowndes County Sheriff

ATLANTA — The family of a south Georgia teen found dead rolled up in a gym mat at his high school a decade ago has filed a $1 billion federal lawsuit, Action News Jax sister station WSB-TV in Atlanta reports.

Kendrick Johnson was found dead at Lowndes High School in Valdosta in 2013. While multiple investigations by law enforcement have concluded his death was a freak accident, Johnson’s family refuses to believe it.

During a news conference, the Johnson family and their attorneys pointed out several inconsistencies in a 47-page document, including marks left on Johnson’s body.

The lawsuit, filed against the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, alleges a cover-up.

“What the Johnsons want is a full and fair opportunity to litigate and that’s what the Constitution allows,” attorney Jonathan R. Burrs said.

In response to the lawsuit, the GBI and Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office say they conducted a very thorough investigation and stand by their findings.

