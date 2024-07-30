Georgia Guitar Center employees find thousands of dollars in drugs stuffed inside guitar amp

GWINNETTE COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are on the lookout for who is responsible for hiding thousands of dollars worth of drugs inside a guitar amplifier and shipping it to a local business.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Matt Johnson with Action News Jax’s sister station WSB-TV was in Lawrenceville Monday, where employees at the Guitar Center on Pleasant Hill Road discovered the drugs inside the amp on July 17. The employees were handling what appeared to be a standard box got suspicious.

The box had an out-of-state shipping address, but was returned to the Guitar Center, listed as the return address.

Read: JSO source: Rashad Murphy taken into custody after standoff at Westside apartment complex

Employees opened the box and found cocaine and methamphetamine stuffed inside the amplifier.

“It’s extremely rare this happens at any business,” said Sgt. Collin Flynn of the Gwinnett County Police.

CLICK HERE for full story by WSB-TV.

Read: First Alert Weather: A few more storms today, watching the tropics

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.