VP Kamala Harris attending Quavo’s summit to end gun violence, Juneteenth block party

ATLANTA — Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Atlanta on Tuesday for her second visit in less than a week.

Harris is joining Quavo to talk about solutions to gun violence at the Migos rapper’s Rocket Foundation summit. Harris will also join community members for a Juneteenth block party in Atlanta.

Tuesday’s gun violence summit coincides with what would have been Migos member Takeoff’s 30th birthday. Takeoff died in a shooting outside a Texas bowling alley and entertainment center in 2022.

