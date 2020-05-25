German activity picks up, can't escape official recession

In this Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 file photo, workers complete an electric car ID.3 body at the assembly line during a press tour at the plant of the German manufacturer Volkswagen AG (VW) in Zwickau, Germany. The German economy shrank by 2,2 percent in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period in 2019 amid a global downturn linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Germany's Federal Statistical Office said Monday that it was the biggest quarterly decline since the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer) (Jens Meyer)