Stock market today: Wall Street mixed ahead of Fed's interest rate decision, tech stocks tumble

Wall Street was mixed early Monday as optimism over a potentially big rate cut from the Federal Reserve this week boosted most sectors, with the exception of technology stocks.

Futures for the S&P 500 were unchanged before the bell, while futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked 0.2% higher. Futures for the technology-heavy Nasdaq tumbled 0.3%.

Apple was down 2.4% early, while chipmaker Micron was dragged down about 3%.

Stocks were broadly supported by the bond market, where Treasury yields eased ahead of the Fed's meeting. The unanimous expectation on Wall Street is for the Fed to deliver the first cut to interest rates in more than four years on Wednesday, and traders are rekindling hopes it may offer bigger-than-usual relief.

Many economists would like to see the Fed announce a half-point rate cut this week, party because they think the officials should have begun cutting rates at their previous meeting in July. Wall Street traders on Friday signaled their expectation that the Fed will carry out at least two half-point cuts by year’s end, according to futures prices.

The Fed has been keeping its main interest rate at a two-decade high to slow the economy enough to stifle high inflation. With inflation having eased substantially from its peak two summers ago, the Fed has said it can focus more on bolstering the slowing job market and economy.

The Fed faces a balancing act in cutting rates. Lowering them relieves pressure on the economy but can also fuel more inflation. Reports last week showed some underlying upward pressure on prices. That initially pushed traders to ratchet back expectations for the size of the Fed's upcoming move.

On Friday, though, traders were seeing roughly a coin flip’s chance that the Fed could deliver a large cut of half of a percentage point, instead of the more traditional quarter of a point, according to data from CME Group. The federal funds rate is currently sitting in a range of 5.25% to 5.50%.

Shares of Boeing were somewhat stable after Friday's decline, which was triggered by aircraft assembly workers who walked off the job. The ratings agency Fitch said a prolonged strike could lead to a ratings downgrade for the troubled aircraft manufacturer.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 and Britain's FTSE 100 were flat at midday, while Germany’s DAX lost 0.2%.

In Asian trading, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng swung between gains and losses during the day, closing 0.3% higher at 17,422.12 after data released over the weekend showed China’s economy slowed further in August. Factory output, retail sales, and investment failed to meet expectations. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate unexpectedly surged to a six-month high, adding to challenges.

“The drums of a deepening economic slowdown are beating louder, and it’s time for China’s leadership to decide whether to step up or risk sliding further into stagnation,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3% to 8,121.60.

Markets in Japan, mainland China and South Korea were closed for holidays.

In currency trading, the Japanese yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar, which fell to 140.03 yen from 140.82 yen. The dollar briefly dipped below 140 yen for the first time in more than a year. The euro cost $1.1124, inching up from $1.1076.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 65 cents to $68.30 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 56 cents to $72.17 a barrel.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% for a fifth straight gain. It is just 0.7% below its all-time high set in July. Rallies for Microsoft, Broadcom and other big technology stocks helped it claw back almost all its recent losses, the worst in nearly 18 months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 0.7% and the Nasdaq composite added 0.7%.

