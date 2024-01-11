American Red Cross issues warning as blood shortage reaches critical levels

The American Red Cross has declared an emergency shortage in supplies.

The organization supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood. The organization’s medical director, Dr. Eric Gehrie, said that an additional 8,000 blood donations are needed each week in January to keep up with hospital demand.

“Without an increase in blood donation over the next couple of weeks, there won’t be enough blood in hospital blood banks in order to allow doctors to respond to emergencies,” Gehrie said.

Low blood supplies also impact surgeries and people with chronic diseases like sickle cell and cancer who require blood and platelet transfusions.

The Red Cross said the number of people donating blood in the U.S. has fallen by about 40% over the last 2 decades, and winter weather and respiratory viruses could impact donor turnout in the weeks ahead, making the current shortage even worse.

While all blood types are urgently needed, the Red Cross said it’s especially in need of platelets and blood from group O donors.

“There’s no way to get blood from anywhere besides a donor’s arm, and that blood that you donate could be used to save the life of somebody who’s been in a car accident. It could be used to help save a newborn baby, or it could be used to help a cancer patient through treatment,” Gehrie said.

Anyone interested in donating blood can make an appointment by using the Red Cross blood donor app, by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

