Charities face growing need in pandemic without volunteers

A volunteer gives out a bag of bananas at St. Stephen Outreach in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Friday, March 20, 2020. For decades, American nonprofits have relied on a cadre of volunteers who quite suddenly aren't able to show up. With millions staying home during the pandemic, charities that help the country's neediest are facing even greater need. Many Americans have now been ordered to shelter in place, but there is an exception for people providing essential services, and that includes food bank volunteering. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) (Wong Maye-E)