Detroit joining Michigan program that gives cash to expectant mothers for essentials

DETROIT — A program that provides cash to help expectant mothers cope with bills, expenses and the high cost of taking care of children is coming to Detroit.

Democratic Mayor Mary Sheffield announced Monday that Michigan State University's Rx Kids program is expected to open in the city within the first 100 days of her taking office. Sheffield was elected in November and was installed last week as Detroit's first female mayor.

The program gives a one-time allocation of $1,500 to expectant mothers during pregnancy. That's followed by $500 per month throughout the child's first six months after birth. Families are expected to use the money for rent, utilities, food, diapers, baby formula, transportation, medical care and other essentials.

There are no income requirements. Sign-up is online. Recipients must verify they are pregnant.

Rx Kids started in 2024 in Flint, Michigan, and is aimed at removing families and infants from deep poverty. It has since expanded to 20 other cities around the state. By the end of January, another eight cities are expected to be on board.

Michigan State runs the program, which is administered by a nonprofit.

Sheffield says about $9 million has been raised, so far, for Rx Kids in Detroit, while another $2.5 million still is needed.

Funding comes from various foundations and businesses. The city also will pitch in $500,000 annually over the next three years. The state of Michigan, in its fiscal year 2026 budget, committed $250 million for expansion of the two-year-old program.

“Half of our children are living in poverty,” Sheffield told reporters with about a half-dozen mothers and a dozen young children behind her. “That means that too many of our children are entering life’s journey burdened by financial hardship before they even take their first steps.”

About 34% of Detroit's 639,000 residents live in poverty, according to census data. The medium household income in Detroit is about $39,200 compared to more than $72,000 for the rest of the state.

Dr. Mona Hanna, a pediatrician and associate dean of Public Health at Michigan State, is the program's founding director. She calls it a “bold public health effort to improve outcomes.”

“When our babies don't have everything they need, that hurts them. It makes them sick,” Hanna said Monday.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.