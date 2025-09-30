Justice Department files civil rights lawsuit against protesters in clash at New Jersey synagogue

Federal officials have sued two pro-Palestinian groups and some demonstrators involved in a heated protest last year outside a synagogue in northern New Jersey, citing a law traditionally used to prevent people from blocking access to abortion and reproductive health clinics.

The civil lawsuit filed Monday by the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division stems from a Nov. 13 demonstration outside Congregation Ohr Torah in West Orange, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Manhattan. It occurred during a real estate fair that promoted the sale of homes in Israel and in settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The suit claims the protesters interfered with the attendees' civil rights to exercise their religion, claiming they physically assaulted worshippers and used plastic horns known as vuvuzelas to disrupt the event, which initially was scheduled to be held at a private residence but was moved to the synagogue due to safety concerns.

"No American should be harassed, targeted, or discriminated against for peacefully practicing their religion," U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement issued Monday. "Today's lawsuit underscores this Department of Justice's commitment to defending Jewish Americans — and all Americans of faith — from those who would threaten their right to worship."

The suit names two groups — The American Muslims for Palestine New Jersey and the Party for Socialism and Liberation in New Jersey — and three individuals. The groups did not respond Tuesday to requests for comment, and telephone numbers for the individuals could not be located.

Two pro-Israel demonstrators who were charged with aggravated assault counts stemming from the confrontation were not named in the suit, which was brought under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, a 1994 law that prohibits the use of force and physical obstruction to interfere with people at reproductive health centers or houses of worship. It appears to be the first time the law has been used to allege interference with religious worship, said Harmeet Dhillon, who heads the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

