Proposed assisted dying bill for England and Wales rekindles debate over choice and ethics

LONDON — (AP) — Details of a proposed law to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales have been published, rekindling debate on the controversial topic ahead of a vote in Parliament later this month.

The draft bill, published Monday, proposes allowing terminally ill adults expected to have less than six months to live to ask for and be provided with help to end their own life, subject to safeguards and protections.

Opponents have voiced concerns that the bill would mean people could become pressured to end their lives.

But Labour lawmaker Kim Leadbeater, who proposed the bill, said the law has robust safeguards built into it and contains "three layers of scrutiny" — two doctors and a High Court judge will have to sign off on any decision.

A debate and first vote on the bill is expected to take place on Nov. 29.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Tuesday he will study the details of the bill and “will not be putting pressure on any MP (Member of Parliament) to vote one way or the other.”

Here's a look at what's in the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill and the next steps:

What does the bill propose?

Under the draft legislation, only those over 18-years-old in England and Wales and who are expected to die within six months can request assisted dying.

They must have the mental capacity to make a choice about the end of their life and will be required to make two separate declarations about their wish to die. Two independent doctors have to be satisfied the person is eligible and a High Court judge will need to approve the decision.

Anyone found guilty of pressuring, coercing or dishonestly getting someone to make a declaration that they wish to die will face up to 14 years in prison.

Assisted suicide is currently banned in most parts of the U.K. It is not a specific criminal offense in Scotland, but assisting the death of someone can result in a criminal charge.

Who will administer the medication?

The patient must self-administer the life-ending medication themselves. No doctor or anyone else can give the medication.

No health professional is under any obligation to provide assistance to the patient.

Doctors who do take part would have to be satisfied the person making their declaration to die has made it voluntarily. They also must ensure the person is making an informed choice.

What happens next?

The bill will be debated in Parliament and lawmakers will be able to vote on it according to their conscience, rather than along party lines.

Opinion among lawmakers appears to be divided, though some senior ministers including Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said he intended to vote against the bill. Starmer has previously supported assisted dying, but the government says it will remain neutral on the issue.

If the bill passes the first stage in the House of Commons, it will face further scrutiny and votes in both Houses of Parliament. Leadbeater suggested that any new law is unlikely to come into effect within the next two to three years.

Do other countries have similar laws?

One argument supporting the bill is that wealthy individuals can travel to Switzerland, which allows foreigners to go there to legally end their lives, while others have to face possible prosecution for helping their loves ones to die.

Other countries that have legalized assisted suicide include Australia, Belgium, Canada and parts of the United States, with regulations on who is eligible varying by jurisdiction.

Assisted suicide is different to euthanasia, allowed in the Netherlands and Canada, which involves healthcare practitioners killing patients with a lethal injection at their request and in specific circumstances.

