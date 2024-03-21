Roller ball candies linked to fatal choking and injury in children, CPSC warns

Candy treats that use roller balls to let kids eat sweet liquid have been linked to choking, including at least one death, and should not be used, a federal safety agency warned Thursday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the candy's rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child's throat.

The agency has issued recall announcements for multiple products, including Cocco Candy Rolling Candy, which was linked to the death of a 7-year-old girl, and Happiness USA Roller Ball Candy, which was tied to the choking and hospitalization of a 7-year-old boy, both last year. Seventy million units of Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy were recalled in October.

“CPSC urges consumers not to purchase or sell any candy of this type. Consumers should stop using and dispose of these products,” the agency said in a statement.

Reports of incidents related to this candy can be posted on www.SaferProducts.gov.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

