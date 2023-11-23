RSV cases on the rise, CDC issues warning for infants and seniors

NEW YORK — As the nation gets ready to gather around the Thanksgiving table, the CDC is issuing a reminder.

“Make sure you get that updated COVID shot, a flu shot and if you are over 60, an RSV shot,” said Mandy Cohen, director of the CDC.

The nation’s top doctor is in New York this week where over the past 3 months, there have been about 1,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Flu cases are also picking up with the CDC reporting a surge in at least 7 states in the Southeast, West Coast and Central South.

“COVID has changed and the flu has changed, so you want the most updated protection you can get,” said Cohen.

In some states, however, COVID is slowing down, and RSV is the chief concern.

“The numbers are really starting to increase, you know, at least doubling over the last 4 weeks or so here in the state of Florida,” explained Dr. Thomas Unnasch, an emeritus distinguished professor at USF’s College of Public Health.

While this is the first year an RSV vaccine has been available for older adults, it’s the nation’s tiniest citizens the CDC is most focused on.

Last week, the agency announced it will release more than 77,000 additional doses of Beyfortus, designed to protect infants from RSV.

The CDC and FDA are working together with manufacturers to ensure availability during the winter virus season.

As for holiday gatherings this year, many people are feeling better than in years past. However, if you are concerned, the CDC and doctors recommend washing your hands frequently, and if you are sick, stay home.

