NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya's government violated the Constitution by allowing the construction of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine facility without public participation, a senior court ruled on Thursday.

The 50-bed facility at a military base in Laikipia sparked deadly protests by residents who feared exposure to the virus and an outbreak that could overwhelm Kenya's fragile health system.

In May, the High Court had ordered construction of the facility to be halted pending the determination of a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya and constitutional watchdog Katiba Institute. The petitioners argued that Kenya’s fragile health system was ill-equipped to handle a potential Ebola outbreak.

Trump administration officials had said Americans exposed to Ebola abroad would be sent to the facility rather than flown home. The U.S. government planned to commit $13.5 million to Kenya’s Ebola preparedness efforts.

Justice Patricia Nyaundi on Thursday ordered the government to disclose all agreements with the U.S. within 45 days. She also barred further construction or operations at the facility.

Residents reported seeing military aircraft landing at the base shortly after construction began. A U.S.-based humanitarian group also said some of its staff members who had been working in Congo had been quarantined in Kenya.

Kenya reported its first-ever Ebola case in October, after a Kenyan national traveled from Congo through Uganda. The country recorded a total of nine cases, all involving direct contacts of the initial patient.

Asked in October whether the U.S.-backed facility would also quarantine Kenyans exposed to Ebola, Health Minister Aden Duale said the government was awaiting the court’s directions.

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