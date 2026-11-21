A young child has died in Virginia after testing positive for measles, officials said, the first deadly case in the state this year.

The Virginia Department of Health reported the death Friday, saying only that the child was under 5 years old.

Just days earlier the U.S., along with Mexico and Bolivia, lost its designation as having eliminated the highly contagious virus.

States have reported at least 12 measles-linked deaths in 2026. Eight of them, including one last week, have been in Pennsylvania, one was in New York and two were in Wisconsin.

Virginia has reported 220 cases overall this year, most of them in the central part of the state, and the vast majority were among people not vaccinated against the virus.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tracked more than 5,800 cases nationally in 2026, by far the most of any year since 1991.

There has been some concern about the virus spreading as families and friends gather for Thanksgiving next week and for Christmas and other holidays in December.

But experts say most adults do not need a booster shot, though some are good candidates for one.

This month the CDC put out new guidance on measles and pregnancy noting an increased risk of miscarriage and babies born with congenital infections, as well as health problems such as pneumonia for pregnant women.

The vaccines are not given to pregnant women but are recommended before pregnancy.

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