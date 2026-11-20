The cutting board might be the hardest working tool in the kitchen yet one thought about least. It takes the raw chicken, then the onions, then sometimes the bread, and in between it typically gets a quick swipe with the nearest sponge.

If cutting boards are given a second thought, it's usually in the debate over whether to use wood or plastic. But the more important issue is how to clean and care for the boards you already own.

“I think the real question is not which is safer, but are they both safe to use?” said Donald Schaffner, a professor of food science at Rutgers University who studies how bacteria move between surfaces.

Knife fight! Plastic vs. wood boards

For a long time, plastic was considered the safer choice, mostly because it seemed easier to clean. Then in the 1990s, Dean Cliver, a food safety researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, put salmonella and E. coli on wood boards and found the bacteria were pulled down into the wood, where they didn't multiply and eventually died off.

Plastic boards were easy to clean, but once they were all scratched up, bacteria-harboring residue like chicken fat settled into the knife grooves and was hard to scrub out by hand.

Schaffner said the research is “a bit muddied,” but Cliver’s work showed “wood was not as risky as we thought.” Wood also has natural antimicrobial compounds that seem to help, at least somewhat.

Nicole Papantoniou, senior director of the Kitchen & Cooking Lab at the Good Housekeeping Institute, doesn’t pick a side. She uses both.

Beyond wood and plastic cutting boards

Papantoniou is a fan of composite boards, made from wood or paper fibers bonded with resin. They’re light and they hold up.

One paper composite board made by Epicurean was a winner of Good Housekeeping’s 2027 Kitchen Awards. Epicurean CEO Dave Benson said knife cuts in composite stay open instead of closing back over bits of food the way they can on plastic, which makes the boards easier to clean.

Schaffner pointed out that there isn’t much independent research yet on how composite or bamboo boards stack up against wood and plastic.

Rubber boards, common in restaurant kitchens, are easy on knives but not many are made for home use, Papantoniou said.

Glass is nonporous, and she still wouldn’t recommend it: It slides, it can break and it dulls knives. And marble and slate look gorgeous under cheese and charcuterie, but don’t cut on them. “Your poor knife,” she said.

How to clean your cutting board

For everyday chopping, Papantoniou said washing with warm, soapy water and letting the board air dry is plenty.

But truly sanitizing takes an extra step. It should be done after a board has already been cleaned to kill bacteria the washing can leave behind.

Hot water from the tap isn’t going to get you there. “If the water were hot enough to actually kill bacteria, it would also burn our hands,” Schaffner said.

After raw meat or poultry, Schaffner sanitizes, either by carefully pouring boiling water over the clean board, running it through the dishwasher on the sanitize cycle or using bleach diluted according to the directions on the bottle. Vinegar and hydrogen peroxide “are not very effective, at least not nearly as effective as bleach,” he said.

Wood should be washed by hand, since the dishwasher or a long soak in the sink can warp or crack it. Plastic and composite boards can go in the dishwasher. It's why Schaffner saves the plastic ones for raw meat and poultry.

Keeping separate boards for raw meat and produce is "a perfectly reasonable food safety precaution," he said, but it's not a must. Just remember that bacteria travel with water, so a wet chicken breast can spread them to the board, to your hands and to whatever you grab next (often the pepper grinder).

Extra care tips for wood boards

While they look great on a kitchen counter, wood does need more babying than plastic.

Papantoniou said wood boards should be oiled and kept conditioned. That's less about food safety and more about keeping the board in good shape for years, and it's a lot easier to keep up with if you start when it's new. Wood boards should also dry standing on their edges so air can get to both sides.

John Boos & Co. has been making butcher block cutting boards in Effingham, Illinois, since 1887.

“Oil wood cutting boards once a month, and more often if you use them daily for meal prep,” said Lisa Bosio, vice president of group marketing at the company. When the wood looks lighter and a little dry, it’s due, she said. Boos recommends a food-safe mineral oil, applied in a light layer, left to soak in overnight and wiped off in the morning.

For stubborn stains, like those from tomatoes or beets, Noah Pinsonnault, home care and cleaning reviews analyst at the Good Housekeeping Institute, suggests 3% hydrogen peroxide left on for about five minutes and then rinsed off. Peroxide is a mild bleach and can lighten the wood, especially darker varieties like walnut, so try it on a small spot first.

If the board smells like last night’s garlic, scrub it with a paste of baking soda and water, rinse and let it dry completely, Pinsonnault said.

When to toss your cutting board

There’s no hard rule for when a board needs replacing. Schaffner gets rid of one when it becomes increasingly hard to get it visibly clean. Papantoniou tosses boards that warp, plastic boards with deep grooves or little curls that could end up in food, and wood boards that crack or develop dark spots that could be mold.

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Katie Workman writes regularly about food for The Associated Press. She has written two cookbooks focused on family-friendly cooking, "Dinner Solved!" and "The Mom 100 Cookbook." She blogs at https://themom100.com/. She can be reached at Katie@themom100.com.

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