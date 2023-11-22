Help name Brunswick Police Department’s newest team member of the force

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — After evaluating dogs from kennels across 3 states, the City of Brunswick Police Department made a decision on its newest team member.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

An 11-month-old male Shepard/Malinois mix was chosen to join the force. The new K9, imported from Hungary, now needs a name from outside the galaxy.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, it is asking the community to help vote for these potential names taken from Star Wars:

Echo Loki Vader Luke

Click on the Facebook post below to vote. You’ll have to comment on the post with the number of the name you choose. The winning name will be announced “in the near future” but all votes must be made before Dec. 1, 2023.

The department said that the new K9 and his handler will begin extensive training together.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.