Homosassa Springs 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Homosassa Springs, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 73 °F on Tuesday, while the low is 47 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 71 °F, low of 47 °F (53% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:53 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 73 °F, low of 57 °F (62% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (19 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:52 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 73 °F, low of 62 °F (80% humidity)
- Fair with a 100% chance of rain (5 mm of rain)
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Strong breeze (29 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:51 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM
Thursday, March 6
- High of 62 °F, low of 54 °F (47% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (23 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:49 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM
- First quarter moon
Friday, March 7
- High of 67 °F, low of 49 °F (30% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:33 PM
Saturday, March 8
- High of 70 °F, low of 60 °F (79% humidity)
- Overcast with a 73% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:34 PM
Sunday, March 9
- High of 70 °F, low of 54 °F (77% humidity)
- Mostly cloudy with a 100% chance of rain (6 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Strong breeze (27 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:35 PM