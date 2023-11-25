Honda recalls select Accords and HR-Vs over missing piece in seat belt pretensioners

NEW YORK — (AP) — Honda is recalling several hundred thousand 2023-2024 Accord and HR-V vehicles due to a missing piece in the front seat belt pretensioners, which could increase injury risks during a crash.

According to notices published by Honda and the National Highway Safety Traffic Administration earlier this week, the pretensioners — which tighten seat belts in place upon impact — may be missing the rivet that secures the quick connector and wire plate. This means that passengers may not be properly restrained in a crash, regulators said.

The NHSTA credited the issue to an error made during assembly. More than 300,000 Accords and HR-Vs are potentially affected.

As of Nov. 16, Honda had received seven warranty claims, but no reports of injuries or deaths related to the faulty pretensioners, according to documents published by the NHSTA.

For consumers with cars impacted by this recall, dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt pretensioner assembly at no cost. Those who have already paid for these repairs at their own expense may also be eligible for reimbursement.

Notification letters will are set to be sent via mail to registered owners of the affected vehicles starting Jan. 8, 2024. For more information about the recall, consumers can visit the NHSTA and Honda's and online recall pages.

The Associated Press contacted Honda for further statement Saturday.

