How to help employees adapt to AI in the workforce

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming workplaces, boosting efficiency, and reshaping job roles.

According to a 2024 Gartner poll, 59% of CEOs believe AI will have the biggest impact on their business in the next three years. However, about a third expect it to deliver a more than 15% boost in worker productivity within the next two years.

But this optimism may be misplaced if organizations don't focus on investing in the right processes and support to bring their employees along for the ride.

A survey conducted by Paylocity found that while 50% of employees are enthusiastic about AI's ability to improve their work experience, 81% say they have reservations about their employer adopting the technology.

While businesses embrace AI's potential, employees often worry about its impact on their careers.

HR plays a critical role in easing these concerns and guiding employees through the transition.

1. Clear and Transparent Communication

One of the biggest driving forces behind employees' fear of AI is their lack of understanding of how the technology works and how it will impact their roles.

HR should proactively explain AI's role in the organization through accessible, nontechnical language. A dedicated AI FAQ covering automation limits, ethical considerations, and data privacy can alleviate concerns. Regular updates through newsletters, webinars, and Q&A sessions help employees stay informed and engaged.

2. Reassuring Job Security and Growth

Job loss is top-of-mind for the workforce—and reassurance is critical to getting employees on board with AI adoption. Employees need clarity on how AI will reshape job roles.

In the near term, employers should acknowledge that roles, skills, and responsibilities will likely shift as AI embeds within your organization.

In the longer term, HR should collaborate with leadership to outline career paths, emphasizing upskilling and new opportunities rather than job displacement. Hosting career development workshops and mentorship programs can demonstrate a commitment to employee growth in an AI-driven workplace.

3. AI Training and Hands-On Learning

Providing AI training tailored to specific job functions helps employees see AI as an asset. Interactive workshops, e-learning modules, and pilot programs can familiarize employees with AI tools relevant to their roles.

At a minimum, employees should know how to craft simple prompts to speed up research and writing. Beyond that, they should learn how to connect AI in a context-specific way to their individual roles.

For instance, a finance team member can greatly improve their productivity and reduce monotony by learning how to use AI tools to automate data entry, detect errors, and analyze big datasets.

Whether it's AI-assisted writing, customer analytics, or finance automation, hands-on experience fosters confidence and innovation.

4. Strengthening Human-Centric Skills

While AI excels at automation, human qualities like critical thinking, creativity, and emotional intelligence remain irreplaceable. HR should focus on training programs that enhance these uniquely human skills. Encouraging cross-functional collaboration, leadership development, and problem-solving exercises can help employees differentiate themselves in an AI-augmented workplace.

5. Continuous Feedback and Engagement

AI adoption should be a two-way conversation. HR can establish feedback channels—like employee surveys, AI impact assessments, and town halls—to gauge sentiment, address concerns, and refine AI strategies accordingly. Creating an AI advisory group with representatives from different departments can ensure that AI initiatives align with employee needs and organizational goals.

The Path Forward

The rise of AI taps into some very real, entirely human fears. After years of uncertainty, workers feel anxious about an unknown future in which the skills and experience they've carefully amassed over decades could be winked out instantly by a new technology.

But with thoughtful implementation, AI can be a workforce ally rather than a disruptor. By prioritizing transparency, career development, and skill-building, HR can help employees confidently navigate AI-driven changes—ensuring both business success and employee growth.