How much it costs to park at Southwest Florida International Airport

Way.com compiled data on parking rates and options at Southwest Florida International Airport.
On-site parking options at Southwest Florida International Airport range in price from $11 to $24. Around the country, airport parking lots cost anywhere from $5 to $168. Surprisingly the most expensive airport parking lot is in Denver, not in New York City or Los Angeles.
On-site parking lots at Southwest Florida International Airport
#1. Long-term Parking Lot: $11
#2. Short-term Parking Garage: $24
Most expensive parking lots at U.S. airports
#1. DEN Airport (Short Term East): $168
#1. DEN Airport (Short Term West): $168
#3. LGA Airport (Terminal C Parking): $89
#4. JFK Airport (Blue Garage): $80
#4. LGA Airport (Terminal B Lot): $80
#4. JFK Airport (Yellow Garage): $80
#7. LAX Airport (Valet Parking Lot): $75
#7. ORD Airport (Economy Parking G): $75
#7. LGA Airport (Terminal A Lot): $75
#10. JFK Airport (Red Garage): $70