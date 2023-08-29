Idalia: Essential information for Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — As Idalia impacts Northeast Florida, Putnam County officials have provided residents with the following information to prepare for the storm:

Putnam County Emergency Operations Center is fully activated and preparing for the imminent landfall of Hurricane Idalia.

The Putnam County EOC activated to a Level 1 at 8 a.m. this morning. Representatives from county and municipal agencies are present and ready for response.

Putnam County is anticipating tropical storm force winds with hurricane force gusts. Expected rainfall totals are between 1 ½ to 3 inches. Tornadoes are a possibility as well.

Putnam County schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. County offices will be closing at 3 p.m. today, reopening when buildings have been determined to be safe for return.

The county landfills will be closed at 5 p.m. today and will remain closed on Wednesday. County garbage pickup will be suspended on Wednesday. Citizens are encouraged to not put garbage cans and recycling out to reduce debris.

Shelters open at 5 p.m. today. Those who live in mobile homes are encouraged to seek more substantial sheltering. The shelters and addresses:

Kelley Smith Elementary School (special needs), 141 Kelley Smith School Rd., Palatka

Ochwilla Elementary School (pet friendly), 299 State Rd. 21, Hawthorne

Jenkins Elementary School, 251 County Rd. 315, Interlachen

Browning Pearce Elementary School, 100 Bear Blvd., San Mateo

Middleton Burney Elementary School, 1020 Huntington Rd., Crescent City

The Citizen Information Call Center is open and operating 24 hours until further notice. The number is 386-329-1904. Citizens can call this number with any questions, concerns, or reports.

Sandbag sites are up and running.

Huntington Landfill (full service), 1551 County Rd. 308, Crescent City

East Palatka Community Park (full service), 223 Putnam County Blvd., East Palatka

Chesser Pit (full service), 145 West Washington, Hawthorne

Welaka Water Plant, 52 Sportsmans Dr., Welaka

Riverside Fire Station, 101 Gail Dr., Satsuma

Palatka Fire Department (across the street), 1101 St. Johns Ave., Palatka

Bardin Fire Department, 107 Johns Rd., Palatka

“We have been monitoring and preparing for this storm since Friday,” Terry Turner, chairman of the County Board of Commissioners said. “We want residents to take the threat seriously and to remain safe throughout the event.”

For more information, please visit the Putnam County Emergency Management website at eoc.putnam-fl.com, the Putnam County Emergency Management Facebook page at facebook.com/PutnamCountyEM, or call the citizen information call center at 386-329-1904.

