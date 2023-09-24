The Jacksonville Armada reveals the team for the downtown Stadium Development

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Armada Football Club has announced key partners of the downtown stadium development team.

To steer the development of the project, the Armada has enlisted a team of experienced professionals.

The team announced Stewart Green of Colt-Green Construction as the development team lead. Stewart Green was previously with CBRE and recently worked on the new JEA headquarters.

Erik Kasper and his team are making huge strides in the Bold City across countless community projects and bring years of experience to the team.

Public relations efforts are being spearheaded by Cantrece Jones of Acuity Design Group.

Cantrece’s local knowledge and community involvement in high-level projects in and around Northeast Florida is second to none.

The legal firm on the project is Driver, McAfee, Hawthorne & Diebenow. Steve Diebenow and Cyndy Trimmer have led many different development projects in downtown Jacksonville.

From working with sports teams to large development companies, they have navigated numerous projects to success.

Waitz and Moye Civil Engineering group has been responsible for guiding the team’s site planning. John Moye has been working on projects in Duval County for over 40 years and brings a wealth of expertise to the team.

Finally, the club selected a construction partner with experience in projects of this size, sports facilities, and an understanding of Jacksonville.

Gilbane Construction Company has a large regional presence in Northeast Florida and is heavily tied into many community projects across our city.

For more information about Armada FC, visit JacksonvilleArmada.com. Follow the Armada FC on Twitter and Instagram at

