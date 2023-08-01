Jacksonville community honors Korean War veterans at 70th Armistice Anniversary

A heartfelt celebration by the Jacksonville community was held on Thursday, Jul. 27 to remember the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice.

Korean War veterans who fought valiantly for the freedom of the Korean people were offered gratitude by residents and group leaders.

According to the We Can Be Heroes Foundation, the Jacksonville Naval Museum, the Korean War Veterans Chapter 200 and the We Can Be Heroes Foundation began by hosting the Armistice Remembrance on Thursday evening at the USS Orleck DD-886 Jacksonville pier.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Veterans gather Korean War veterans Bill Speer, Ted Barber and Gerald Maloney. (We Can Be Heroes)

“Honorary tributes to Korean War Veterans included the flag line presented by the American Legion American Legion Riders 5th District, Escorts by the Mayport Sea Scouts and taps by Bugler Jim Steele,” a statement by the We Can Be Heroes Foundation said of Thursday’s evens.

The USS Orleck was part of the United States’ seventh fleet during the Korean War.

Events continued into Saturday. The Korean Association of North Florida hosted the annual luncheon at the Fleet Reserve Branch 126 which included traditional Korean music, song and dance in honor of the Korean War veterans.

