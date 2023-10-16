Jacksonville Sharks to play in IFL, deadline approaching for season tickets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Sharks are getting ready for another season and big changes are coming.

A new and exciting season is on tap. The Sharks will play 2024 in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Renewed rivalries include tussles against the Arizona Rattlers, Iowa Barnstormers, and Mass Pirates.

In time for a new season and a change of leagues, the Sharks have said that it’s time to renew your 2024 Shark Nation Membership.

If you renew season tickets before Oct. 31, the Sharks will give a one, bring-a-friend free ticket voucher (a $25 value) and one early bird free ticket voucher ($25 value) per purchased seat. The team said that if you don’t renew before the Oct. 31 deadline, your season tickets will be released and available to the general public.

Call the Sharks ticket team at 904-621-0700 to get your season tickets for the 2024 season.

