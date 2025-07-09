Harrowing stories of rescue emerge from Texas floods as crews search for over 160 reported missing

HUNT, Texas — (AP) — In the frantic hours after a wall of water engulfed camps and homes in Texas, a police officer who was trapped himself spotted dozens of people stranded on roofs and waded out to bring them to safety, a fellow officer said Wednesday.

Another off-duty officer tied a garden hose around his waist so he could reach two people clinging to a tree above swirling floodwaters, Kerrville officer Jonathan Lamb said, describing another harrowing rescue.

"This tragedy, as horrific as it is, could have been so much worse,” Lamb told a news conference, crediting first responders and volunteers with saving lives during the flash floods on the July Fourth holiday.

More than 160 people still are believed to be missing and at least 115 have died in the floods that laid waste to the Hill Country region of Texas. The large number of missing suggests that the full extent of the catastrophe is still unclear five days after the disaster.

The floods are now the deadliest from inland flooding in the U.S. since 1976, when Colorado’s Big Thompson Canyon flooded, killing 144 people, said Bob Henson, a meteorologist with Yale Climate Connections.

Crews used backhoes and their bare hands Wednesday to dig through piles of debris that stretched for miles along the Guadalupe River in the search of the missing.

“We will not stop until every missing person is accounted for,” Gov. Greg Abbott told a news conference Tuesday. "Know this also: There very likely could be more added to that list.”

Public officials in the area have come under repeated criticism amid questions about why widespread warnings were not sounded and more preparations were not made ahead of the flooding.

“Those questions are going to be answered,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. “I believe those questions need to be answered, to the families of the loved ones, to the public."

But he said the priority for now is recovering victims. “We’re not running. We’re not going to hide from anything," the sheriff said.

Local leaders have talked for years about the need for a flood warning system, but concerns about funding and a lack of help from the federal government nixed a proposal to put up sirens.

Raymond Howard, a city council member in Ingram, said it was “unfathomable” that county officials did not act.

“This is lives. This is families,” he said. “This is heartbreaking.”

Number of missing has soared

A day a earlier, the governor announced that about 160 people have been reported missing in Kerr County, where searchers already have found more than 90 bodies.

Officials have been seeking more information about those who were in the Hill Country, a popular tourist destination, during the holiday weekend but did not register at a camp or a hotel and may have been in the area without many people knowing, Abbott said.

The riverbanks and hills of Kerr County are filled with vacation cabins, youth camps and campgrounds, including Camp Mystic, the century-old all-girls Christian summer camp where at least 27 campers and counselors died. Officials said five campers and one counselor have still not been found.

Just two days before the flooding, Texas inspectors signed off on the camp's emergency planning. But five years of inspection reports released to The Associated Press did not provide any details about how campers would be evacuated.

Challenging search for the dead

With almost no hope of finding anyone alive, search crews and volunteers say they are focused on bringing the families of the missing some closure.

Crews fanned out in air boats, helicopters and on horseback. They used excavators and their hands, going through layer by layer, with search dogs sniffing for any sign of buried bodies.

They looked in trees and in the mounds below their feet. They searched inside crumpled pickup trucks and cars, painting them with a large X, much like those marked on homes after a hurricane.

How long the search will continue was impossible to predict given the number of people unaccounted for and the miles to cover.

Shannon Ament wore knee-high rubber boots and black gloves as she rummaged through debris in front of her rental property in Kerr County. A high school soccer coach is one of the many people she knows who are still missing.

“We need support. I’m not going to say thoughts and prayers because I’m sick of that,” she said. “We don’t need to be blamed for who voted for who. This was a freak of nature — a freak event.”

Trump plans to survey damage Friday

President Donald Trump has pledged to provide whatever relief Texas needs to recover. He plans to visit the state Friday.

Polls taken before the floods show Americans largely believe the federal government should play a major role in preparing for and responding to natural disasters.

Catastrophic flooding is becoming a growing worry. On Tuesday, a deluge in New Mexico triggered flash floods that killed three people.

Although it's difficult to attribute a single weather event to climate change, experts say a warming atmosphere and oceans make these type of storms more likely.

___

Lathan reported from Ingram, and Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio. Associated Press writers Jim Vertuno in Austin, Texas, and John Hanna in Topeka, Kansas, contributed to this report.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.