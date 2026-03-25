The Latest: DHS officials to give update to Congress as travel delays worsen

As travel disruptions deepen and senators race to clinch a proposal to end the Homeland Security shutdown, House lawmakers are holding a hearing at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the impacts of the funding lapse.

Senators are chasing a deal that would fund much of the department, including Transportation Security Administration workers going without pay, but exclude immigration operations that have been core to the dispute.

Acting TSA administrator Ha Nguyen McNeill said multiple airports are experiencing greater than 40% callout rates, according to prepared remarks she’ll give at the hearing. She is also expected to tell lawmakers of the personal toll the shutdown has had on TSA workers who “are running out of options to keep a roof over their head and put food on the table.”

As U.S. airports remain jammed with long lines due to short staffing at TSA, President Donald Trump ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to provide airport security, alarming some lawmakers. At least 458 TSA officers have quit altogether, according to DHS.

Here's the latest:

FEMA official who said he ‘teleported’ absent from hearing

Gregg Phillips is not representing the Federal Emergency Management Agency at today’s hearing despite being scheduled to do so.

News reports last week resurfaced past remarks that Phillips, FEMA’s associate administrator of the office of response and recovery, had made promoting election conspiracy theories and claiming that he once teleported to a Waffle House restaurant.

Victoria Barton, an external affairs official, is representing FEMA instead. The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Phillips’ absence.

Over 480 TSA officers have now quit as the shutdown persists, official says

During the House Committee on Homeland Security hearing, McNeill said that more than 480 transportation security officers have now quit amid the ongoing shutdown.

McNeill reiterated the growing financial strain facing that workforce, including missed bill payments, eviction notices and lost child care.

“Some are sleeping in their cars, selling their blood and plasma, and taking on second jobs to make ends meet, all while being expected to perform at the highest level when in uniform to protect the traveling public,” she said.

Nguyen McNeill added that callout rates have reached 40% to 50% at multiple major airports recently, compared with an average of 4% before the shutdown, because staff “simply cannot afford to report to work.”

TSA chief says assaults against officers on the rise

In addition to missed pay, TSA officers working at the nation’s airports have experienced a more than 500% increase in the frequency of assaults since the Homeland Security shutdown began in mid-February.

Ha Nguyen McNeill, the acting TSA administrator, made the disclosure during Wednesday’s congressional hearing.

“This is unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated,” said McNeill, who called for patience and understanding from the public as they experience longer screening times at many airports.

“We are pursuing all legal avenues to prosecute these incidents,” she told lawmakers.

Houston airport chief worries lines may ‘only get worse’

The top executive overseeing Houston airports says security lines that have travelers waiting four hours or more could get even longer if the political impasse that’s keeping TSA agents without pay isn’t resolved soon.

The lines that twist and turn across multiple floors at George Bush Intercontinental Airport stem from TSA being able to staff only one-third to one-half the usual number of checkpoint lines during the busy spring travel season, said Jim Szczesniak, aviation director for Houston’s airport system.

“I want you to know we see it,” Szczesniak said in an online video Tuesday. “We see the families arriving early and waiting for hours. We see missed flights. We see missed moments: weddings, vacation, time with loved ones.”

Szczesniak said hundreds of airport employees “from finance to IT to maintenance” have been temporarily reassigned to help manage lines.

But he warned: “This is not sustainable.”

“We worry conditions will only get worse at airports across the U.S. until Congress ends this shutdown,” Szczesniak said.

TSA officers share how they’re scraping by without pay

A woman in Indiana who put off dental surgery because she doesn’t know if she can afford the copay. A Florida couple with young children who are depleting their savings. A grandmother in Idaho who plans to sell her car to pay the rent.

They are among the tens of thousands of Transportation Security Administration officers set to receive another $0 paycheck this week. A dispute in Congress over funding the Department of Homeland Security has held up their salaries since mid-February. With monthly bills coming due, many of these federal employees, who screen passengers and luggage at airports across the U.S., are making difficult choices about how to make ends meet.

“Stop asking me about the long lines. Ask me if somebody’s gonna eat today,” Hydrick Thomas, president of the national American Federation of Government Employees union council that represents TSA employees, told reporters Tuesday.

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‘TSA employees are dedicated public servants’

McNeill is also expected to tell lawmakers of the personal toll the shutdown has had on TSA workers. She described in her prepared remarks how some are having trouble making ends meet, with some having received eviction notices. She says some workers also have been charged late fees and even defaulted on loans.

“TSA employees are dedicated public servants that want to continue to keep the traveling public safe and secure, but they are running out of options to keep a roof over their head and put food on the table,” McNeill said.

TSA official to stress toll of shutdown on airport workers

Ha Nguyen McNeill, the acting administrator of the Transportation Security Administration, says daily callout rates from officers scheduled to report for duty have increased from 4% before the Homeland Security shutdown to 11% nationwide, with multiple airports experiencing greater than 40% callout rates.

Meanwhile, the agency is grappling with a spring break travel surge.

McNeill made the comments in prepared remarks she will give to the House Committee on Homeland Security. She is testifying Wednesday along with other heads of agencies within the Homeland Security Department about the shutdown’s impact.

Wait times, she said, have increased to more than four hours at some airports, increasing major security risks and missed flights for passengers.

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