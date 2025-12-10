The Latest: Hegseth tells congressional leaders he is weighing release of boat strike video

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing intensifying demands from Congress to release the full video of an attack on an alleged drug boat that killed two survivors in what Democrats and legal experts said may have been a war crime or murder. Hegseth provided a classified briefing for congressional leaders Tuesday alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe at the Capitol. He said he's still weighing whether to release the video.

The situation has awakened the Republican-controlled Congress to its oversight role after months of frustration about the trickle of information from the Pentagon. Meanwhile, the U.S. military flew a pair of fighter jets over the Gulf of Venezuela on Tuesday as the Trump administration raises pressure on President Nicolás Maduro.

Trump's speech on combating inflation turns to grievances about immigrants: On the road in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, President Donald Trump tried to emphasize his focus on combating inflation, yet the issue that has damaged his popularity couldn't quite command his full attention. Yet he meandered during his remarks, asking why the U.S. couldn't take in more immigrants from Scandinavia and using an expletive to describe countries such as Haiti and Somalia.

The Latest:

Republicans’ anxiety about Hispanic voters grows

Republicans in Florida have found strong support from voters with heritage from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua as they likened Democratic leaders to the governments they fled.

But U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican whose district is being targeted by Democrats and includes the city of Miami, said Hispanics also want a secure border, a healthy economy and some relief for “those who have been here for years and do not have a criminal record.”

“The Hispanic vote is not guaranteed,” Salazar said in a video post after Democratic wins in New Jersey and Virginia. “Hispanics married President Trump, but they are only dating the GOP.”

Democrat David Jolly, running for Florida governor, celebrated the results in Miami: “Change is here. It’s sweeping the nation, and it’s sweeping Florida.”

Democrat wins by huge margin over Trump-endorsed candidate for Miami mayor

Voters elected Eileen Higgins by a margin of about 19 percentage points on Tuesday, defeating a Republican endorsed by President Donald Trump to end her party's nearly three-decade losing streak and give Democrats a boost in one of the last electoral battles ahead of the 2026 midterms.

"We are facing rhetoric from elected officials that is so dehumanizing and cruel, especially against immigrant populations," Higgins told The Associated Press after her victory speech in the Hispanic-majority city that may become the home of Trump's presidential library. "The residents of Miami were ready to be done with that."

The victory provides Democrats with some momentum as the GOP looks to keep its grip in Florida. “Tonight’s result is yet another warning sign to Republicans that voters are fed up with their out-of-touch agenda that is raising costs,” Democratic National Committee chair Ken Martin said in a statement.

Trump peace deals at risk as fighting surges in Congo and at Cambodia-Thailand border

Less than a week after Congo and Rwanda signed a deal in Trump's presence in Washington that was meant to halt fighting in eastern Congo, and less than two months after he witnessed Cambodia and Thailand sign a ceasefire pact in Malaysia to end their border conflict, fighting has surged in both places.

The developments have caused international alarm, which resulted in urgent calls to halt the renewed violence.

US military flies 2 fighter jets over the Gulf of Venezuela as scrutiny grows

Public flight tracking websites showed a pair of U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jets fly over the Gulf for more than 30 minutes flying over water. A U.S. defense official called it a “routine training flight." Speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive military operations, the official could not say if the jets were armed, and said they stayed in international airspace.

The U.S. military has built up its largest presence in the region in decades and launched a series of deadly strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific Ocean. President Donald Trump says land attacks are coming soon, without saying where.

Read more about the fighter jets

Trump’s crackdown on immigration is taking a toll on child care workers

Not long after Trump took office in January, staff at CentroNía bilingual preschool began rehearsing what to do if Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials came to the door.

In October, the school scrapped its beloved Hispanic Heritage Month parade. ICE had begun stopping staff members, all of whom have legal status, and school officials worried about drawing more unwelcome attention.

All of this transpired before ICE officials arrested a teacher inside a Spanish immersion preschool in Chicago in October. The event left immigrants who work in child care, along with the families who rely on them, feeling frightened and vulnerable.

Trump's push for the largest mass deportation in history has had an outsized impact on the child care field, which is heavily reliant on immigrants and already strained by a worker shortage. Immigrant child care workers and preschool teachers, the majority of whom are working and living in the U.S. legally, say they are wracked by anxiety over possible encounters with ICE officials. Some have left the field, and others have been forced out by changes to immigration policy.

Read more about the impact on child care workers

Trump once denied using this slur about Haiti and African nations. Now he boasts about it

Trump admitted Tuesday what he earlier denied: He used the slur "shithole countries" to disparage Haiti and African nations during a 2018 meeting with lawmakers. Now he's bragging about a comment that sparked global outrage during his first term.

Back then, Trump had denied making the contemptuous statement during a closed-door meeting, but on Tuesday, he showed little compunction reliving it during a rally in Pennsylvania. He went on to further disparage Somalia as "filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime."

Trump was boasting that he had "announced a permanent pause on Third World migration, including from hellholes like Afghanistan, Haiti, Somalia and many other countries," when someone in the crowd yelled out the 2018 remark.

That prompted him to recall the 2018 incident. His telling hewed closely to the description offered at the time by people briefed on the Oval Office meeting. Trump posted on Twitter the day after that news broke that "this was not the language I used" and claimed he "never said anything derogatory about Haitians."

Read more about Trump's comments

