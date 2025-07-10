The Latest: New Hampshire judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship order

A federal judge in New Hampshire said he'll certify a class action lawsuit including all children who'll be affected by President Donald Trump's executive order ending birthright citizenship and issue a preliminary injunction blocking it.

Judge Joseph LaPlante announced his decision Thursday after an hour-long hearing and said a written order will follow. The order will include a seven-day stay to allow for appeal, he said.

The class is slightly narrower than that sought by the plaintiffs, who originally included parents as plaintiffs.

Here's the latest:

Liberians confused and angry after Trump’s ‘condescending’ praise for Boakai’s ‘beautiful English’

"Such good English," Trump said Wednesday to Liberian President Joseph Boakai, with visible surprise. "Such beautiful English."

English has been the west African nation's official language since the 1800s. But Trump did not stop there.

“Where did you learn to speak so beautifully?” he continued, as Boakai murmured a response. “Where were you educated? Where? In Liberia?”

The exchange took place during a meeting in the White House between Trump and five West African leaders, amid a pivot from aid to trade in the U.S. foreign policy.

Liberia has had deep ties with the United States for centuries. It was first established with the aim of relocating freed slaves from the United States.

Foday Massaquio, chairman of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change-Council of Patriots, said that while the remarks were typical of Trump’s engagement with foreign leaders, what some saw as the condescending tone was amplified by the fact that the leaders were African.

“As a matter of fact, it also proves that the West is not taking us seriously as Africans,” he said. “President Trump was condescending, he was very disrespectful to the African leader.”

▶ Read more about reaction to Trump's exchange with Boakai

But didn’t the Supreme Court limit nationwide injunctions?

Several federal judges had issued nationwide injunctions stopping Trump's order from taking effect, but the U.S. Supreme Court limited those injunctions in a June 27 ruling that gave lower courts 30 days to act. With that time frame in mind, opponents of the change quickly returned to court to try to block it.

In a Washington state case before the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the judges have asked the parties to write briefs explaining the effect of the Supreme Court’s ruling. Washington and the other states in that lawsuit have asked the appeals court to return the case to the lower court judge.

As in New Hampshire, a plaintiff in Maryland seeks to organize a class-action lawsuit that includes every person who would be affected by the order. The judge set a Wednesday deadline for written legal arguments as she considers the request for another nationwide injunction from CASA, a nonprofit immigrant rights organization.

What to know about the class action lawsuit over birthright citizenship

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a pregnant woman, two parents and their infants, is among numerous cases challenging Trump’s January order denying citizenship to those born to parents living in the U.S. illegally or temporarily. The plaintiffs are represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and others.

At issue is the Constitution's 14th Amendment, which states: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States." The Trump administration says the phrase "subject to the jurisdiction thereof" means the U.S. can deny citizenship to babies born to women in the country illegally, ending what has been seen as an intrinsic part of U.S. law for more than a century.

“Prior misimpressions of the citizenship clause have created a perverse incentive for illegal immigration that has negatively impacted this country’s sovereignty, national security, and economic stability,” government lawyers wrote in the New Hampshire case. “The Constitution does not harbor a windfall clause granting American citizenship to … the children of those who have circumvented (or outright defied) federal immigration laws.”

New Hampshire judge to pause Trump’s birthright citizenship order

The federal judge in New Hampshire said Thursday he’ll certify a class action lawsuit including all children who will be affected by President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship and issue a preliminary injunction blocking it.

Judge Joseph LaPlante announced his decision after an hour-long hearing and said a written order will follow. The order will include a seven-day stay to allow for appeal, he said.

The class is slightly narrower than that sought by the plaintiffs, who originally included parents as plaintiffs.

▶ Read more about Trump's executive order on birthright citizenship

Civil rights probe targets DEI at George Mason University

The Trump administration is investigating the school over diversity practices the government says amount to illegal discrimination.

The Education Department announced the review Thursday in response to a complaint from multiple professors at Virginia’s largest public university. It represents an expansion of the administration’s campaign against diversity, equity and inclusion programs, which has focused more on K-12 schools and elite, private universities.

The complaint accuses George Mason of adopting DEI policies that favor underrepresented groups and advance “anti-racism” starting in 2020 — the year the university’s president, Gregory Washington, took office. It accuses Washington of renaming the campus DEI office without changing hiring practices.

Similar complaints were leveled against University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, who resigned in June amid a Justice Department investigation into DEI practices.

Last week the Education Department opened a separate investigation into allegations of antisemitism at George Mason.

Rubio says he expects other would-be scammers will use AI to try to impersonate him

That’s after several such instances were discovered last month.

“It’s just the reality of this AI technology that’s going on and it’s a real threat,” Rubio told reporters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Rubio said he found about the attempted impersonation — which targeted at least three foreign ministers, one member of Congress, and a governor — from the senator who got a suspicious message purporting to be from him.

“’Did you call and just try to reach me’ and (he) actually sent me a voice recording,” Rubio said. “It doesn’t really sound like me, if you fell for that call, you know. But maybe there was a better one that I didn’t see because it was on Signal.”

“This is just the reality of the 21st century with AI and fake stuff that’s going on,” he said. “Generally, I communicate with my counterparts around the world through official channels for a reason and that’s to avoid this.”

State Department move to sanction independent UN investigator on Gaza gets mixed response

Outside groups who’d been criticizing Francesca Albanese celebrated what they called a long-awaited move, while advocates for the end of the war in Gaza condemned the action.

Hillel Neuer, executive director of the nongovernmental watchdog UN Watch, had been pushing for years for Albanese to be removed from her post, accusing her of antisemitism and anti-Israel bias. He called it “a bold and courageous move” by Secretary of State Marco Rubio that was unprecedented.

“Then again, no UN official has ever been condemned for Holocaust distortion and antisemitism by France, Germany, Canada, and both Democratic and Republican US administrations,” he said in a statement.

But Muslim and human rights organizations blasted the effort as an attack on free speech and against an independent investigator.

“These sanctions reflect a dangerous attempt to silence international accountability for human rights abuses and war crimes. This is a blatant attempt to intimidate human rights officials who dare to speak the truth about Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations said in a statement.

Rubio says pause in Ukraine weapons deliveries has been ‘mischaracterized’

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said a brief pause in some weapons deliveries to Ukraine was part of a temporary pending review of certain munitions left in America’s stockpiles.

Speaking to reporters after a Southeast Asian regional security conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Rubio said the pause was “mischaracterized” as a withdrawal of U.S. support for Ukraine.

“That decision unfortunately was mischaracterized,” he said. “It was a pause pending review on a handful of specific type munitions that frankly is something that is logical that you would do, especially after an extended engagement that we saw both in defense of Israel and in defense of our own bases.”

Trump has no public events today

The only event on his White House schedule is an intelligence briefing at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Rubio says the US and Russia have exchanged new ideas for Ukraine peace talks

It comes after he met with his Russian counterpart in Malaysia on Thursday.

“I think it’s a new and a different approach,” Rubio told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. “I wouldn’t characterize it as something that guarantees a peace, but it’s a concept that, you know, that I’ll take back to the president.”

He didn’t elaborate.

Rubio said President Trump has been “disappointed and frustrated” that there’s not been more flexibility from Russia to end the conflict. “We hope that can change ... and we’re going to continue to stay involved where we see opportunities to make a difference,” he said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with Russia’s Lavrov as Ukraine tensions soar

They met Thursday in Malaysia as tensions between the countries rise over Moscow’s increasing attacks on Ukraine and whether Russia’s leader is serious about a peace deal.

Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Kuala Lumpur on the sidelines of the annual Association of Southeast Asian Nations Regional Forum, which brings together 10 ASEAN members and their most important diplomatic partners including Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, European nations and the U.S.

The meeting lasted around 50 minutes. Rubio was seen winking at Lavrov afterward as reporters shouted questions, which they both ignored.

The meeting was their second encounter since Rubio took office, although they’ve spoken by phone several times.

▶ Read more about Rubio at the ASEAN forum

US weapons deliveries to Ukraine will not stall peace talks, Kremlin says

The Kremlin insisted Thursday that the resumption of weapons deliveries between the United States and Ukraine and harsher rhetoric from Trump would not stall peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

“We are still waiting for a signal from Kyiv’s representatives as to their desire or unwillingness to enter into a third round of direct negotiations,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists. “We have always said that we would prefer to use peaceful political and diplomatic means. But until this happens, the military operation continues,” Peskov said, using the Kremlin’s euphemism for the invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.