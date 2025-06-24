The Latest: As Trump goes to NATO, DHS says US remains at heightened risk

President Donald Trump, aboard Air Force One to the NATO conference, has sought to maintain a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, and said he's not seeking regime change in Tehran.

U.S. intelligence leaders will provide classified briefings as Congress prepares to debate whether to invoke the War Powers clause restraining Trump. Homeland Security warns that the U.S. remains at heightened risk of a domestic attack following the Trump-ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

The Supreme Court, without explanation, is allowing Trump to deport migrants away from home countries. The dissenting liberal justices warned that the court's action exposes " thousands to the risk of torture or death."

Here's the Latest:

US Rep. Al Green seeks to impeach Trump over Iran strikes

The Democrat from Texas introduced a single article of impeachment asserting that Trump has abused his power as president and “become a threat to democracy” by starting the “illegal and unconstitutional war” without authorization from Congress, in violation of the constitution’s War Powers clause.

Green, who has filed previous impeachment articles against Trump claiming high crimes and misdemeanors, said in a statement that Trump’s “authoritarian actions are a warning sign we cannot ignore… we must uphold and protect our Constitution from being dismantled by an authoritarian president who seeks unchecked power.”

Major crypto players and their ties to Trump

President Donald Trump took office in January pledging to "make America the crypto capital of the world." He has since harnessed wide swaths of the federal government to bolster the industry — all while raking in huge sums of money for his family's business.

By some estimates, crypto ventures now account for nearly 40% of the Trump Organization's $2.9 billion net worth. But the Republican president's championing of the industry has been just as big a boon for many of the industry's top names.

Many have seen their profits and political standing soar, while investigations of potential wrongdoing and other legal entanglements led by the administration of Trump's predecessor, Democratic President Joe Biden, have largely fallen away.

Homeland Security warns of ‘heightened threat environment’

The warning followed the U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. The deputy FBI director says the bureau's "assets are fully engaged" to prevent retaliatory violence, while local law enforcement agencies in major cities like New York say they're on high alert.

No credible threats to the homeland have surfaced publicly in the days since the stealth American attack. It's also unclear what bearing the tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran might have on potential threats, or how lasting such an arrangement might be.

But the potential for reprisal is no idle concern given the steps Iran is accused of having taken in recent years to target political figures on U.S. soil. Iranian-backed hackers have also launched cyberattacks against U.S. targets in recent years.

The DHS warns of an increased likelihood that a “supporter of the Iranian regime is inspired to commit an act of violence in the Homeland.

Truckers fear job loss as new English language rules take effect

Brushing up on English has taken on new urgency for truck drivers in the United States. Trump issued an executive order saying truckers who don't read and speak the language proficiently would be considered unfit for service.

Federal guidelines for applying the order are going into effect. They call for enhanced roadside inspections to decide if truckers can reply to questions and directions in English, as well as understand highway traffic signs and message boards. Some truckers worry they may lose their jobs if they make a mistake or speak with a heavy accent.

"A driver who can't understand English will not drive a commercial vehicle in this country. Period," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last month while announcing enforcement guidelines that take effect on Wednesday.

Trump says he thinks he’ll see Volodymyr Zelenskyy during NATO summit

Trump and the Ukrainian President were scheduled to meet on the margins of last week’s Group of Seven summit in Canada — but it didn’t happen because Trump left Canada a day ahead of schedule to return to Washington because of the Iran crisis.

“Yeah, probably I’ll see him,” Trump said aboard Air Force One when he was asked about the possibility of seeing Zelenskyy during the NATO summit at The Hague.

Trump is scheduled to attend a NATO leaders’ dinner after he arrives on Tuesday night. Zelenskyy is expected to join.

Trump dodges question on NATO mutual defense pledge

Trump did not answer directly when asked Tuesday whether he would abide by Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which outlines the alliance’s mutual defense guarantees.

“Depends on your definition,” he told reporters traveling on Air Force One en route to The Netherlands. “There’s numerous definitions of Article Five, you know that, right? But I’m committed to being their friends.”

Asked later to clarify, Trump said he is “committed to life and safety” but did not clarify further, saying he did not want to go into further details in the back of an airplane.

Democratic leader: Thousands of American lives could be at risk

The classified intelligence briefings could turn contentious as many lawmakers feel they have been left in the dark on what led to the strikes and amid escalating tensions between the White House and Congress over the role of the United States internationally — disagreements that don't always fall along party lines.

“We expect them to explain to the American people what were the results in terms of actually thwarting Iran’s capacity to become a nuclear power and what are the Trump administration’s plans to avoid another potentially disastrous war in the Middle East, where thousands of American lives are potentially at risk,” said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Intelligence leaders are set to brief Congress on Trump’s Iran strikes

Members of Congress will get classified briefings directly from intelligence leaders three days after Trump directed strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and a day after Iran struck a U.S. base in Qatar.

Separate House and Senate briefings will be led by CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, along with Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and deputy secretaries of state Christopher Landau and Steve Feinberg.

Democrats and some Republicans have questions about the unilateral decision to launch military action, arguing that the president should have gone to Congress for approval — or at least provided more justification for the attacks.

World shares rally on Trump’s ceasefire announcement

Stocks rallied and oil prices fell Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced what appears to be a shaky ceasefire in the Israel-Iran war.

The tentative truce proposed by Trump remained uncertain after Israel said Iran had launched missiles into its airspace less than three hours after the ceasefire went into effect. It vowed to retaliate.

Still, investors took heart after Trump said Israel and Iran had agreed to a "complete and total ceasefire" soon after Iran launched limited missile attacks Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites over the weekend.

“The Middle East may still be smoldering, but as far as markets are concerned, the fire alarm has been shut off,” Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said in a commentary.

Ukraine’s leader holds meetings on sidelines of NATO summit

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof at his official residence across the road from the NATO summit venue in The Hague.

Kyiv’s bid to join the 32-nation alliance has been put in deep freeze by Trump. In a telling sign of Ukraine’s status at the two-day summit, neither leader mentioned NATO by name during brief remarks to reporters Tuesday.

Zelenskyy and Trump's relationship has been strained since a very public Oval Office bust up earlier this year. But they both are expected to attend a dinner hosted by Dutch King Willem-Alexander Tuesday evening for leaders attending the summit.

Trump is ‘firm and direct’ in conversation with Netanyahu

Trump spoke to the Israeli prime minister from aboard Air Force and didn’t mince his words, a White House official says.

The official said Trump was “exceptionally firm and direct” with the Israeli prime minister about “what needed to happen to sustain the ceasefire” with Iran. Netanyahu understood the severity of the situation and acknowledged Trump’s concerns, said the official, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on what the leaders discussed during their call.

Trump also affirmed that he's not looking for a regime change in Tehran.

Earlier, on his social media site, he posted that “ISRAEL is not going to attack Iran. All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the Ceasefire is in effect!” Trump wrote.

The comments came not long after the president expressed deep frustration with both sides for continued strikes after a deadline to halt hostilities.

— Aamer Madhani

Federal Reserve Chair to face Congress as key interest rate stands

Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Federal Reserve will continue to wait and see how the economy evolves before deciding whether to reduce its key interest rate, a stance directly at odds with President Donald Trump's calls for immediate cuts.

“For the time being, we are well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance,” Powell said in prepared remarks he will deliver early Tuesday before the House Financial Services Committee.

Powell is facing two days of what could be tough grilling on Capitol Hill, as Trump has repeatedly urged the Fed to reduce borrowing costs. Trump lashed out early Tuesday, posting: “I hope Congress really works this very dumb, hardheaded person, over. We will be paying for his incompetence for many years to come.”

NATO leaders are expected to endorse a new defense spending pledge

Trump heads to a two-day NATO summit in Europe laden with uncertainty. Iran’s response to U.S. air strikes, the fate of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the future of U.S. troops based in NATO countries are all up in the air.

President Donald Trump's first appearance at NATO since returning to the White House was supposed to center on how the U.S. secured a historic military spending pledge of 5% GDP from each nation in the defensive alliance — with some exceptions.

But the spotlight is now on Trump's attempts to broker a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The sharp U-turn in hostilities just hours before he departed for the summit is sure to dominate the discussions in The Hague, Netherlands.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader visits NATO summit

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has visited the NATO summit, days after her husband was released from five years of solitary confinement following a meeting between President Alexander Lukashenko and Trump’s envoy for Ukraine in Minsk.

Keith Kellogg became the highest-ranking U.S. official in years to visit Belarus, Moscow’s close and dependent ally.

Siarhei Tsihanouski, a popular blogger and activist who was imprisoned in 2020, was freed along with 13 other political prisoners over the weekend. Known for his anti-Lukashenko slogan “stop the cockroach,” the 46-year-old was arrested after announcing plans to challenge the strongman in the 2020 election and shortly before the campaign began.

Tsikhanouskaya met with Dutch caretaker Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp on the sidelines of the two-day meeting in the Netherlands. Veldkamp called for the release of the “countless other political prisoners” still in captivity.

NATO leaders to agree on historic spending pledge, but the hike won’t apply to all

The head of the NATO military alliance warned Monday that no country could have an opt-out from a massive new hike in defense spending, and that progress they make toward reaching the new target will be reviewed in four years.

At a summit in the Netherlands on Wednesday, NATO leaders are expected to endorse a goal of spending 5% of their gross domestic product on their security, to be able to fulfil the alliance’s plans for defending against outside attack.

“NATO has no opt-out, and NATO does no side deals,” NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte told reporters in The Hague. “It is critical that each ally carries their fair share of the burden.”

However, Spain said that it has reached a deal with NATO to be excluded from the 5% target, while President Donald Trump said the figure shouldn't apply to the United States, only its allies.

Justices allow Trump to restart swift deportation of migrants away from home countries

A divided Supreme Court has allowed the Trump administration to restart swift removals of migrants to countries other than their homelands, as Trump continues his sweeping immigration crackdown that has sparked widespread protests, high-profile detentions and various court challenges.

The majority's action, issued without explanation, lifts for now a court order requiring they get a chance to challenge the deportations. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston had found the administration had violated his order by sending eight people to South Sudan in May.

The migrants had been convicted of serious crimes in the U.S. and immigration officials have said they were unable to return them quickly to their home countries. Authorities instead landed the plane at a U.S. naval base in Djibouti.

All three liberal justices dissented, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing that the court's action exposes " thousands to the risk of torture or death."

House Speaker opposes War Powers resolution

Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries said there would be a classified briefing for House members Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson, who said he had a classified briefing Monday morning about Iran, said he is opposed to a debate and vote on a use-of-force resolution.

“I don’t think this is an appropriate time for a War Powers resolution. And I don’t think it’s necessary,” Johnson told reporters Monday.

He said Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama exercised their authority as commander-in-chief in ordering operations in the Middle East. He said Democratic lawmakers didn’t object then.

“Suddenly, now, they are just up in arms,” Johnson said. “It’s all politics. This is not a time for politics.”

Trump will soon face a congressional vote over his military powers

While the president has authority as the commander in chief of the U.S. armed forces to order specific military actions, any prolonged war-time footing would traditionally need authorization from Congress.

The House and Senate authorized actions in Iraq, Afghanistan and beyond after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack.

Trump faces a vote in Congress as soon as this week on a war powers resolution from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., that would "direct the removal of United States Armed Forces from hostilities against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress."

Another resolution has been introduced by lawmakers from both parties in the U.S. House.

At least one Democrat, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, said Trump’s actions are “clearly grounds for impeachment.”

