Lawrence, Jaguars get past rival Texans 24-21 when last-minute field goal try hits crossbar

HOUSTON (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw for 364 yards and a touchdown, and the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars escaped with a 24-21 victory over the division rival Houston Texans on Sunday when Matt Ammendola’s 58-yard field goal attempt bounced off the crossbar with 34 seconds left.

The Jaguars (8-3) avenged their 37-17 home loss to Houston (6-5) in Week 3 and created some separation at the top of the division.

C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick in the draft, thew for 306 yards and two touchdowns as Houston’s three-game winning streak was snapped. He has 3,268 yards passing this season to move past Justin Herbert (3,224) for most in NFL history by a rookie in his first 11 games.

With Jacksonville clinging to a 24-21 lead, the Texans got a stop but couldn’t move the ball. They settled for the long field goal attempt on fourth-and-12 instead of giving Stroud and their offense one more shot.

Lawrence threw a 1-yard TD pass to Calvin Ridley and connected with Ridley for the 2-point conversion to put the Texans ahead 21-14 midway through the third quarter.

