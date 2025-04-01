At least 6 people are injured after a truck crashed into a building and pedestrians in Boston

BOSTON — (AP) — A box truck crashed into a building Tuesday afternoon in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood and then hit several pedestrians, injuring at least six, the city's police and emergency services said.

Boston EMS, in a social media post, said four people were taken to the hospital, including two in critical condition, and two others were treated at the scene. Tufts Medical Center spokesman Jeremy Lechan said that it had received three patients from the crash, one in critical condition, one in fair condition and another in good condition.

The Boston Fire Department, on social media, said the Penske truck struck multiple poles and was wedged between a pole and the building. Firefighters extracted the trapped driver from the cab of truck.

In a statement, Penske spokesman Randolph Ryerson said it was “aware of the incident” and was monitoring it closely.

“Penske will be cooperating fully with authorities to support their investigation,” Ryerson said. “Our thoughts are with those who have been injured in this unfortunate incident. Based on our records, the truck involved was out on rent to a commercial trucking company. We have no other information at this time.”

Police did not provide the driver's name or the circumstances that led to the accident. Images from the scene showed the truck on its side surrounded by police officers and firefighters.

“This is a very active scene and does not have a total number of victims yet,” police said in a statement.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.