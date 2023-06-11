1,000 jobs available for Jags 2023 football season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — “It takes so much more for this place to run on game day than just what goes on on the field.”

This morning, Jacksonville Jaguars Guest Experience Department and TIAA Bank Field hosted day 1 of their 2-day job fair.

Jags Manager of Guest Experience Lindsey Zybrick says 1,000 part-time guest service jobs are available for the 2023 football season.

“It will include the preseason as well as some major stadium events like the Florida Georgia game, Monster Jam and Tax Slayer Bowl,” said Zybrick.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The pay range varies but if you can score one of the gigs, you’ll be working each home game.

Some of the positions up for grabs include usher, food service staff, and ticket takers. Having a ticket is something you’ll want to have if you plan on seeing the Jags’ first home game in mid-September against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jax local Loretta Colfer is hoping to work the ticket booth after working security for the Jags in the past.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“When they win it makes you happy, it makes you happy to see our Jags win,” said Colfer.

Day two of the job fair is Sunday, June 12th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to a press release, you can park for free in lot C at the stadium and you will enter through The Gallagher East Club Gates.

“We want you to believe in yourselves and have faith, go Jags,” says Colfer.

If you’re interested, the Jags say come on out, all you need is professional attire, your resume, a pen and a smile.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Related Read: Looking for a job? The Jaguars are hiring

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.