JSO investigating nearly a dozen car break-ins at a Southside apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 11 cars were broken into in an apartment complex on the Southside.

JSO says random items were stolen, including a car registration and one person had their gun stolen.

This incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday night according to one victim.

One victim was working on his car and finished up around 10 p.m. He locked his car and went to sleep.

The same victim said he woke up to his neighbor knocking on his door and telling him about his car.

Action News Jax will provide more information as it is further investigated.

