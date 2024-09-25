12-year-old arrested for reprotedly threatening to kill a student at Buddy Taylor Middle School

BUNNELL, Fla. — A 12-year-old girl was arrested on September 23 after making a violent threat towards a student at Buddy Taylor Middle School (BTMS).

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO), the girl texted her ex-boyfriend, stating, “I’m coming back to school with a big knife, if you get back with me, I won’t kill you, but if you don’t, your dead.”

The school’s Dean’s Office informed the School Resource Deputy, and after obtaining a statement from the victim, the preteen, who is homeschooled, was arrested at her residence for Written/Electronic Threat to Kill or Bodily Harm Another.

This incident follows the arrest of a 13-year-old girl just a week prior on September 16, after she made school shooting threats on social media, targeting BTMS.

“Today’s nonsense comes at a time when schools not just in Flagler County but across the state are dealing with threats of violence at schools, often unfounded,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “Parents be the Sheriff of your home, so I don’t have to be. We have zero tolerance for threats. Teach your children how to properly handle life’s ups and downs, relationships, and disagreements. It will help them throughout their life and keep them from being arrested. We don’t like arresting your son or daughter, but you threaten violence at a Flagler County school you will be arrested regardless of how old you are.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.