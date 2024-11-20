12-year-old Jacksonville boy launches nonprofit to help teens avoid gang life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 12-year-old boy from the Westside of Jacksonville is taking action to help steer young people away from the dangers of gang life.

Peyton Macon, the founder of an initiative called “Future Leaders of America,” isn’t just speaking up—he’s actively working to build a brighter future for his peers. Action News Jax sat down with him and his grandmother, who are both advocating for change.

“I am standing up for my generation and saying there is nothing for us to do,” Peyton said.

On Friday, Peyton spoke directly to the Duval County Legislative Delegation, addressing some of the biggest challenges facing today’s young people.

“I talked to them about getting a community center for kids—somewhere they can go instead of being stuck at home or hanging out in apartments getting into trouble,” Peyton said.

According to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice, 13,900 juveniles were arrested in North Florida from 2022 to 2023, a troubling increase from previous years. But Peyton’s message is clear: this doesn’t have to be the future for teens.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

To help prevent this, Peyton believes his community needs resources like:

“Somewhere to play games, have fun, and play sports,” Peyton said.

“We want to stop our kids from going to prison and help them become our future leaders,” Peyton’s grandmother Patricia Brooks said.

Brooks is the driving force behind his passion. Her support inspired him to start his nonprofit organization.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“I know if I can reach just one child, then they can teach someone else,” Brooks said.

Through “Future Leaders of America,” Peyton focuses on mentorship, job placement, and access to resources—efforts to help steer kids away from gangs and violence.

Peyton’s story is a reminder that no age is too young to make a difference.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.