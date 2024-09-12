14-year-old arrested in Kingsland for school threat

KINGSLAND, Ga. — Another student has been arrested this week for making violent threats against a school.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the Kingsland Police Department, a 14-year-old was arrested for “making a threat involving a firearm.”

Read: 12-year-old arrested in St. Johns County for making school threat

The student admitted to making the threat, which corroborates other evidence.

The teenager is being charged with felony Terroristic Threats and Acts.

Read: 5 students arrested for threats made against Duval County schools, sheriff and superintendent say

Read: Columbia County Sheriff urges parents to monitor social media midst students arrested for fake threats

Read: Baker County Sheriff’s Office arrests teen who threatened school shootings through social media

They are being held in a detention center until a court hearing is scheduled.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.