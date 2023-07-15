$160,000 donated to local food banks in Georgia to help feed families this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Eight Southeast food banks just received a $160,000 donation to help better combat food insecurity among families during the summer months.

“According to Feeding America, 1 in 8 children across the United States may experience food insecurity, and millions of children count on school meal programs to provide their daily nutrition. However, during the summer break, many children worry about where their next meal will come from as they lose access to these crucial programs while school is not in session,” Southeastern Grocers stated in a news release.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “With children at home during the summer months, the struggle to put enough food on the table for many families is often magnified. Through our donations to local food banks and our ongoing community hunger-relief initiatives, we are proud to support the tireless work of our regional partners to bridge the nutrition gap for our neighbors in need. We are dedicated to providing families with the nourishing food they need for a healthy life, and we remain committed to strengthening the communities we serve – today and every day.”

The five states SEG serves, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi, are in the top 20 for the highest poverty rates among children.

The following local food banks will each receive $20,000 to help fight hunger this summer:

· Brighter Bites - Southwest Florida

· Community Food Bank of Central Alabama

· Feeding Northeast Florida

· Feeding South Florida

· Feeding Tampa Bay

· Feeding the Gulf Coast

· Food Bank of Greater Baton Rouge

· Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida

SEG is also working with nonprofits to deliver 100 cartons of fresh eggs each month to more than 550 seniors in St. Johns County, Florida.

To learn more about SEG and the community services they provide, click here.

