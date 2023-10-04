16th running of the DONNA 5K at TPC Sawgrass on Saturday highlights breast cancer awareness

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. — The 16th running of DONNA 5K at TPC Sawgrass will be the highlight of breast cancer awareness month Sat., Oct. 7.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

As posted on the foundation’s website, this family friendly event celebrates survivorship and raises funds to finish breast cancer through the programs of The DONNA Foundation.

Runners and walkers of all levels of experience are invited to participate at the beautiful PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass located at 110 Championship Way, Ponte Vedra Beach.

This event is the third and final race of the 2023 DONNA Fearless Series.

Upon registering, participants will receive:

Signature Running Ribbon Finisher Medal

PUMA® Finisher Shirt

Clear The DONNA Foundation Goodie Bag, perfect for Jags’ games!

Chip-timed race with age group awards presented to top finishers

Access to Athletes’ Village presented by the Jacksonville Jaguars for pre and post-race survivorship celebration

Opportunity to fundraise with us in support of families living with breast cancer

Registration spots are limited and the race fee is $45. Registration ends Oct. 7 at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on opening ceremonies, an interactive race day experience, and three options for the race experience, visit the DONNA 5K website.

Help FINISH breast cancer this Saturday.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.