2023 Careathon Auction Opens at 5 pm Today

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2023 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt is Friday, July 7. It’s a 13-hour broadcast on 104.5 FM with all proceeds benefitting pediatric cancer patients and their families.

The Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida provides bill payment assistance and more.

Another option to donate is through the Careathon Auction, which includes one-of-a kind memorabilia, experiences, and more. Every winning bid is a donation to the Child Cancer Fund.

BROWSE AND BID: 2023 Careathon Auction

The Careathon Auction is open for browsing at 5 pm today. Bids will be open through Monday, July 10 at 12:00 pm.







