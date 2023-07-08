2023 Careathon sets new fundraising record

Jacksonville, Fl — The 2023 Careathon presented by Duval Asphalt exceeded $300,000 on Friday, a new one-day record for the radiothon.

Since 2015, Careathon has raised over $2 million for the Child Cancer Fund of NE Florida. The Child Cancer Fund is a partner to families of pediatric cancer patients and provides programs and services to 300 families annually.

When a family calls the Child Cancer Fund, staff provides gift cards, mortgage assistance, meals, tutoring and other financial assistance.

Pediatric cancer patients face weekly or monthly treatment, as well as unplanned ER visits, and more. Every visit comes with costs for the family: gasoline, meals, and more.

Listener donations helped to fully fund the Child Life Specialist position at Nemours Children’s Health through a restricted fund. Donations have allowed families to escape for weekend retreats at Camp Boggy Creek in Central Florida, and more.

