2024 Jacksonville PubPass on sale, gives passholder the chance to try beers at 25 craft breweries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — If you’re looking for a unique holiday gift for the beer lover in your life, this may be what you’ve been looking for.

The 2024 Jacksonville PubPass is on sale for $25.

Here’s how it works: Bring the PubPass to any participating Jacksonville-area location (there are 25 of them) and get that brewery’s page stamped by a bartender or server.

The PubPass holder will then get to order an eligible craft beer at that brewery.

In addition to Duval County, Jacksonville’s PubPass holders will get to explore breweries in Nassau and St. Johns counties.

To learn more about PubPass in other cities and the PubPass mobile app, click here.

