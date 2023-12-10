2024 St. Johns County Annual Beach Driving Passes on sale now

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County annual beach driving passes for 2024 are on sale now.

St. Johns County resident passes are $50, non-resident passes are $100, and ADA-accessible passes are $40.

Read: St. Johns County Beach Services will begin accepting beach toll attendant applications

Passes will be available during regular business hours at the following locations through March 1, 2024:

Tax Collector’s Main Office – 4030 Lewis Speedway, St. Augustine

• Tax Collector’s DuPont Center Office – 6658 US 1 South, St. Augustine

• Tax Collector’s Office Julington Creek Office – 725 Flora Branch Blvd., St. Johns

• Tax Collector’s Ponte Vedra Office – 151 Sawgrass Corners Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach

• St. Johns County Beach Services Office – 901 Pope Road, St. Augustine

• St. Johns County Ocean and Fishing Pier Gift Shop – 350 A1A Blvd., St. Augustine

Residents must present a valid I.D. with a St. Johns County address or present proof of property tax payments in St. Johns County to purchase a resident pass. A disabled person parking permit or proof of qualification must be presented when requesting an ADA-accessible pass. Disabled military veterans are eligible for a free annual pass by showing their military I.D. or a letter from Veterans Affairs verifying their disabled status.

Read: Fun events family and friends can go to this weekend to celebrate the holidays

Vehicles accessing the beach do not need a beach pass until March 1, 2024. After March 1, 2024, annual and daily beach passes will be available for purchase at toll booth locations. Purchases made at toll booths are cash only. If passes are lost or misplaced, a new pass must be purchased. Vehicular access is dependent on beach conditions. All sales are final.

For more information about beach driving passes, please call the St. Johns County Beach Services Office at 904-209-0331.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.