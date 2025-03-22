2025 March Madness: When to watch this weekends games

Stay in the know this weekend as the NCAA men’s tournament continues on CBS47.
>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]
The winners of this weekend’s games will continue into round three, where they will be only two games away from the semi-finals.
You catch the following games only on CBS47.
Saturday, March 22:
Purdue Boilermakers vs McNesse Cowboys | 12:10 p.m.
St. John’s Red Storm vs. Arkansas Razorbacks| 5:15 p.m.
Texas A&M Aggies vs. Michigan Wolverines | 6:10 p.m.
Wisconsin Badgers vs. BYU Cougars | 7:45 p.m.
Sunday, March 23:
Florida Gators vs. UConn Huskies| 12:10 p.m.
Duke Blue Devils vs. Baylor Bears | 2:40 p.m.
Kentucky Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | 5:15 p.m.
Click HERE to learn more or to view the official NCAA bracket.
[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.