2025 March Madness: When to watch this weekends games

Stay in the know this weekend as the NCAA men's tournament continues on CBS47.

The winners of this weekend’s games will continue into round three, where they will be only two games away from the semi-finals.

You catch the following games only on CBS47.

Saturday, March 22:

Purdue Boilermakers vs McNesse Cowboys | 12:10 p.m.

March Madness Mascots Basketball FILE - Purdue Pete, the Purdue mascot, performs during the first half of an Elite Eight college basketball game against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 31, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File) (Paul Sancya/AP)

St. John’s Red Storm vs. Arkansas Razorbacks| 5:15 p.m.

Seton Hall v St. John's NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 1: Head coach Rick Pitino of the St. John's Red Storm celebrates with fans after his team won the Big East regular season Championship Trophy with a 71-61 win over the Seton Hall Pirates at Madison Square Garden on March 1, 2025 in New York City. The Red Storm captured its first regular season title since the 1984-85 season. (Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images). (Porter Binks/Getty Images)

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Michigan Wolverines | 6:10 p.m.

B10 Michigan Maryland Basketball Michigan Wolverines guard Tre Donaldson (3) reacts to a play Maryland during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)

Wisconsin Badgers vs. BYU Cougars | 7:45 p.m.

Kansas BYU Basketball BYU guard Trevin Knell reacts to a play against Kansas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Provo, Utah. (AP Photo/Rob Gray) (Rob Gray/AP)

Sunday, March 23:

Florida Gators vs. UConn Huskies| 12:10 p.m.

NCAA Oklahoma UConn Basketball UConn forward Liam McNeeley (30) looks to drive past Oklahoma guard Brycen Goodine (2) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Duke Blue Devils vs. Baylor Bears | 2:40 p.m.

NCAA Mount St. Mary's Duke Basketball Duke forward Cooper Flagg (2) makes a three-point shot during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Mount St. Mary's, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Raleigh, N.C. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Stephanie Scarbrough/AP)

Kentucky Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini | 5:15 p.m.

Louisville v Creighton LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - MARCH 20: Terrence Edwards Jr. #5 of the Louisville Cardinals walks off the court following the game against the Creighton Bluejays in the NCAA men's basketball tournament First Round at Rupp Arena on March 20, 2025 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Click HERE to learn more or to view the official NCAA bracket.

