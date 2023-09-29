20th annual Amelia Island Jazz Festival begins this Sunday, runs until Oct. 8

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Les DeMerle Amelia Island Jazz Festival is set to begin on Sun., Oct. 1 and will run until next Sun., Oct. 8.

Some of the events planned for the festival include jazz and wine tasting, Latin Jazz concert and dance, Jump Jive & Wail/Swing Night, and Nestor Torres live.

“Every year during the first week of October the Les DeMerle Amelia Island Jazz Festival brings exciting world-class jazz entertainment to Fernandina Beach, Fl. in styles including contemporary, big band, Latin, Swing, Dixieland, Blues, and much more,” the website promoting the festivities reads.

Below is a list of events, days, and locations that will be part of the week-long festival:

Oct. 1 - Free Community Kick-off Concert (2500 Atlantic Ave., Amelia Island)

Oct. 1 - Jazz & Wine Tasting (117 Centre St., Amelia Island)

Oct. 2 - Sponsor Party (2700 Atlantic Ave., Amelia Island)

Oct. 3 - Latin Jazz Concert & Dance (869 Sadler Rd., Suite 2, Amelia Island)

Oct. 4 - Jump Jive & Wail/Swing Night (869 Sadler Rd., Suite 2, Amelia Island)

Oct. 5 - The Manhattan Transfer (1600 S. 8th St., Amelia Island)

Oct. 6 - Nestor Torres in Concert (2700 - 2 Atlantic Ave., Amelia Island)

Oct. 6 - Friday - Latin Nite Jam (2700 - 2 Atlantic Ave., Amelia Island)

Oct. 7 - The Tierney Sutton BAND in Concert (2700 - 2 Atlantic Ave., Amelia Island)

Oct. 7 - Saturday - Late Nite Jam (2700 - 2 Atlantic Ave., Amelia Island)

Oct. 8 - Dixie to Swing Jazz Brunch (2700 - 2 Atlantic Ave., Amelia Island)

For more information on each act, ticket pricing and more click here.

