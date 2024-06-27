22-year-old arrested in connection to 2023 Moncrief murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Briyhon Jackson has been arrested in connection to the 2023 murder of 35-year-old Quynn K. Robinson Sr., the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

On June 29, 2023, Robinson was found shot multiple times in his car on West 45th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

JSO identified Johnson as a suspect after reviewing evidence and conducting interviews.

Johnson, who was already in jail at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility on unrelated charges, has been arrested for murder.

