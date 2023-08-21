25-year-old arrested and charged for stabbing in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A 25-year-old is in custody after a stabbing near several beach bars over the weekend.

Jacksonville Beach police were called out to 2nd Street North in Jacksonville Beach for a reported stabbing that happened around 1:30 A.M. Sunday.

Nickolas Haligowski, 25, has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Haligowski and his friends were kicked out of a bar following an argument, according to a newly released police report. It said the group began to go their separate ways. Parts of the report are redacted due to Marsey’s Law, which protects victims. However, it said Haligowski then began stabbing the victim, resulting in seven stab wounds. It includes a chest wound and severing an artery in the victim’s arm.

The report goes on to say the defendant [Haligowski] had the chance to remove himself from the area to de-escalate the situation when he was removed from the bar. However, instead the defendant, “attacked the victim a block away from the establishment, showing an indifference to human life.”

