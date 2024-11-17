3 local cities host Northeast Florida “Holiday Road Trip Giveaway”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla, — You have the chance to win a stay in three cities and celebrate four holiday events.

The cities of Amelia Island, Jacksonville, and St. Augustine have come together for the Northeast Florida “Holiday Road Trip Giveaway” contest.

The grand prize includes two-night accommodations in each destination, two tickets to four signature holiday events, and a few surprises along the way:

Two-night accommodations at Springhill Suites by Marriott, Amelia Island; DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Airport; and St. George Inn, St. Augustine Historic District

Two tickets to Dickens After Dark: Marley’s Masquerade (Dec. 14) on Amelia Island; Glowing Gardens (Nov. 29-Dec. 29) at the Jacksonville Arboretum & Botanical Gardens; Colors of the Wild (Nov.-Feb) at Jacksonville Zoo & Gardens; and Old Town Trolley’s Night of Lights Tour (Nov. 24-Jan. 26) in St. Augustine

$100 gift certificate to The Columbia Restaurant in St. Augustine

Additional festive vouchers and destination swag

To enter, all you have to do is follow @visitameliaisland, @visit_jax and @floridashistoriccoast on Instagram. Then tag your road trip buddy in the comment section of the “Holiday Road Trip Giveaway” post to enter to win before Nov. 21.

