3 San Marco intersections close due to flooding, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said late Monday night that several intersections in San Marco were closed due to flooding.

The following intersections were affected:

San Marco Boulevard and Riviera Street:

San Marco Boulevard and Cedar Street:

Lasalle Street and Larue Avenue:

JSO said the intersections would reopen when the flood waters recede to a safe level.

