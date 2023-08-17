3 vehicles involved in an crash at Dames Point Bridge, JFRD says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue is responding to a crash on the southbound lanes near the top of the Dames Point Bridge.

This crash is involving three vehicles with multiple people.

According to JFRD delays are expected.

FHP says the left and center lanes are blocked.

According to the FHP website dispatch was called at 9:08 a.m.

